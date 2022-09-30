Super-computer Premier League predictions: Every result forecast this weekend as Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool, Newcastle, Everton and West Ham return to action

There are plenty of derby matches taking place with the north London clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur kicking off the action on Saturday at 12.30pm.

The Gunners top the table after seven games with six wins and one loss to start the season with Spurs are only a point behind having started the campaign with five wins and two draws.

Arsenal are given a 44 per cent chance of victory by data experts at FiveThirtyEight while a Tottenham win at the Emirates is rated at 32 per cent.

The Manchester derby take places on Sunday as the Premier League action resumes. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

FiveThirtyEight makes their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each game.

Liverpool are 65 per cent likely to beat Brighton at Anfield at 3pm on Saturday while Newcastle are given a 42 per cent chance of picking up all three points at Fulham.

Southampton are being tipped to claim a home win over Everton while Chelsea are favourites to beat Crystal Palace in the London derby at Selhurst Park.

Brentford are 45 per cent likely to pick up maximum points at Bournemouth while West Ham are predicted to claim a home win over Wolves in the Saturday evening fixture.

On Sunday, Man City are strong favourites to win the Manchester derby with Pee Guardiola’s side rated as 74 per cent likely to win at the Etihad Stadium.

Leeds United’s home game with Aston Villa is proving a tough one to call with the Whites given a 39 per cent chance of victory at Elland Road while the probability of a Villa win is 36 per cent.

On Monday night, Leicester City are given a 59 per cent chance of picking up their first victory of the Premier League season as they welcome Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium.