Supercomputer predicts every Premier League result this weekend with key games involving Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leicester City

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to produce the chances of every team winning, losing or drawing this weekend.

After analysing each team, data experts have given every side an overall rating and use that to project the outcome of any match and predict how many goals will be scored.

Tottenham Hotspur’s home game with Wolves kicks off the action on Saturday lunchtime, with Antonio Conte’s men given a 65% per cent chance of victory while Wolves’ hopes of a win are rated at just 14 per cent.

Data experts have predicted the outcome of every Premier League game this weekend. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Everton are being predicted to win their first game of the season when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park on Saturday while Brentford and Crystal Palace have been given the slight edge ahead of their respective meetings with Fulham and Aston Villa.

Leicester City are being strongly backed to beat Southampton while Arsenal are also being tipped for three points when they travel to Bournemouth.

It is almost too close to call between West Ham and Brighton on Sunday while Leeds United are predicted to lose their first game of the campaign when Chelsea visit Elland Road.

Newcastle United welcome Man City to St James’ Park on Sunday with Pepe Guardiola’s side given a 70 per cent chance of victory – the highest of any team this weekend.

On Monday night, Liverpool are predicted to pick up their first win and pile more misery on rivals Manchester United.

Full predictions

Tottenham v Wolves – Home win: 65%. Away win: 14%. Draw: 20%.

Everton v Nottingham Forest – Home win: 51%. Away win: 23%. Draw: 26%.

Fulham v Brentford – Home win: 34%. Away win: 40%. Draw: 27%.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa – Home win: 39%. Away win: 34%. Draw: 27%.

Leicester City v Southampton – Home win: 53%. Away win: 24%. Draw: 23%.

Bournemouth v Arsenal – Home win: 19%. Away win: 58%. Draw: 23%.

West Ham v Brighton – Home win: 65%. Away win: 14%. Draw: 20%.

Leeds United v Chelsea – Home win: 17%. Away win: 62%. Draw: 21%.

Newcastle United v Man City – Home win: 12%. Away win: 70%. Draw: 18%.

Man United v Liverpool – Home win: 21%. Away win: 58%. Draw: 21%.