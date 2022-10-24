Marsch faced another barrage of questions over his future after his side’s winless run was extended to eight matches and they slipped into the Premier League’s bottom three.

The 48-year-old American, who said he still had the board’s backing, insisted he would not “throw anyone under the bus” and that the buck stopped with him.

Marsch said: “It’s difficult to explain why we can’t capitalise and we give certain things away, but I’m not finger-pointing, I’m looking directly at myself.

“I’m taking responsibility. I’m trying to push them to understand how to get better and we have to demand that now for the next game. We have to do everything we can again to try to figure out how to get the win.”

At the other end of the table, Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool only have themselves to blame after a shock defeat at Nottingham Forest. Taiwo Awoniyi’s winner stunned the visitors as Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory.

The striker never played for Liverpool in six years at Anfield and was loaned out seven times before joining Union Berlin last year. Liverpool remain seventh having failed to build on last week’s 1-0 win over Manchester City and are yet to win away in the league this season.

“Who can be blamed for not finishing the situations off? There are not a lot of people out there, it’s just us,” said Klopp, who was without Thiago after he woke up with an ear infection.

“That’s why you have to feel it. It’s a big blow for us because we wanted to get the three points. I can’t explain the result, not really. This game was decided in six or seven situations, the set-pieces they used and the set-pieces we didn’t use. It was a difficult game.

“They are not in a great situation and it was a super intense week for us, we had to change (the team) late. We had to put in a big fight and the boys did. It was intense, six days, three games and a limited squad. I really thought we made a real fight of it. We were lacking runs in behind, vision in the centre and we didn’t create that much.”

Man City got back to winning ways against Brighton as Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton. Man United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw that had plenty of late drama at Stamford Bridge on Saturday while Newcastle United shocked Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-1 success in North London on Sunday.

Following the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May...

