Supercomputer predicts how Premier League title race will unfold for Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Man United and Arsenal after latest transfer activity

Liverpool were the closest challengers to Pep Guardiola's side last campaign, finishing one point behind the champions as the title race went down to the final day.

But how is it going to play out this time around?

Data experts and bookmakers have made their predictions ahead of the new campaign as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United look to close the gap to last season's top two.

City have had a busy summer as they look to bolster from a position of strength with the signings of Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland making them the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer.

Arsenal have forked out the third-most amount of money on transfer fees this window while Tottenham have spent just under £80m on new players.

Chelsea have spent approximately the same amount as Tottenham, with Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly arriving at Stamford Bridge this window.

Liverpool are close behind Spurs and Chelsea with £77m paid in transfer fees as they aim to go one better than last season's second place while Manchester United have spent just £13m as they target more players. The Red Devils also secured the signing of Christen Eriksen on a free transfer on Friday.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, we have put together how the final table will look come May based on the predictions from data experts and bookmakers...

1. 20th: Bournemouth The Cherries were automatically promoted from the Championship last season. Data experts have rated their probability of winning the title at 0% while their odds of finishing top are 2,000/1. Photo: Getty Images

2. 19th: Fulham Fulham won the Championship title in dominant fashion last season to earn their place in the Premier League. Data experts have rated their probability of winning the title at 0.1% while their odds of finishing top are 1,000/1. Photo: Getty Images

3. 18th: Brentford The Bees secured a 13th-place finish in their first season back in the top flight. Data experts have rated their probability of winning the title at 0.1% while their odds of finishing top are 750/1. Photo: Getty Images

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest Forest were promoted via the Championship play-offs last season, beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the final at Wembley. Data experts have rated their probability of winning the title at 0.1% while their odds of finishing top are 500/1. Photo: Getty Images