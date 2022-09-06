Supercomputer predicts how Premier League top-four battle will finish for Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Man United and Brighton
After six Premier League games, Arsenal remain top of the table after 15 points from the first possible 18 on offer.
The Gunners’ unbeaten run was ended by a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United last weekend. Arsenal remained top as Man City drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Saturday night as Pep Guardiola’s side dropped points for the second time this season.
Tottenham Hotspur are level on points with City after beating Fulham last weekend while Brighton’s fine start continued with victory over Leicester City.
Man United are fifth after their win over Arsenal was their fourth victory on the bounce as their resurgence continues.
Chelsea are sixth after a controversial 2-1 win over West Ham while Liverpool’s stuttering start continued after a 0-0 draw at Everton. Brentford, Leeds United and Fulham make up the rest of top 10 after six games.
Following another weekend of action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look.
With an explanation of how the predictions model works HERE, here’s where data experts are tipping every team to finish and how many points they will get in the Premier League this season…
|Team
|Predicted points
|Man City
|85
|Liverpool
|76
|Tottenham
|69
|Arsenal
|68
|Chelsea
|64
|Man United
|61
|Brighton
|60
|Newcastle
|53
|Brentford
|50
|Crystal Palace
|49
|West Ham
|47
|Aston Villa
|46
|Leeds United
|45
|Southampton
|44
|Wolves
|43
|Fulham
|42
|Leicester
|41
|Everton
|39
|Bournemouth
|34
|Nottingham Forest
|32