Supercomputer predicts how Premier League top-four race will unfold for Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Man United and Arsenal following latest transfer activity

Spurs, entering their first full season under Antonio Conte, are joined by Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City as the four clubs who have forked out the most money on players during this transfer window.

Man City have signed Erling Haaland and are closing in on Kalvin Phillips as they look to retain the Premier League title for the third-straight season.

Liverpool have bolstered their attack with the arrival of Darwin Nunez and the news that star forward Mohammed Salah has signed a new deal at the club.

Chelsea and Manchester United have yet to make any signings with the start of the Premier League season just over one month away.

Arsenal have spent just north of £40m on three players while a deal for Gabriel Jesus is close to being confirmed.

The six clubs mentioned are expected to be the main challengers for a top-four finish, after Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs claimed the Champions League spots last term.

We have looked at how the final Premier League table could look come the end of next season based on every team's odds of finishing in the top four, with potential good news for four of the so-called big six...

1. 20th: Bournemouth - 150/1 The Cherries were promoted from the Championship last term.

2. 19th: Nottingham Forest - 100/1 The club have won the European Cup twice in their history and returned to the Premier League after a long hiatus following their win in the Championship play-off final.

3. 18th: Fulham - 66/1 Scott Parker's side were promoted to the Premier League as champions.

4. 17th: Southampton - 50/1 The Saints endured a disappointing end to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign.