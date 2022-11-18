Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are being tipped by data experts to finish outside the Champions League places – while Leeds United are forecast to avoid relegation.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the table will look after 38 games by forecasting the final points tally for every team while also rating the probability of who will finish in the top four.

As it stands, Arsenal are five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City but Pep Guardiola’s side are being tipped to finish three points ahead of the Gunners by the end of the season. City’s chances of retaining their title are rated at 53 per cent compared to 36 per cent for Arsenal.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the two sides forecast to complete the top four, with Newcastle United – currently in third position – predicted to miss out by a single point and finish fifth.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates with teammate Fabio Vieira after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal FC at Molineux on November 12, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to be two points behind fourth place by the end of the campaign while Chelsea are predicted to finish in seventh on 61 points – with their chances of qualifying for the Champions League rated at 17 per cent compared to 54 per cent for Liverpool, 43 per cent for Man United, 42 per cent for Newcastle and 37 per cent for Spurs.

At the other end of the table, Leeds are predicted to finish six points clear of the bottom three while their probability of relegation is rated at 17 per cent. The full predicted table is below – any surprises?

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table