Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham will finish in Premier League top-four battle

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are being tipped by data experts to finish outside the Champions League places – while Leeds United are forecast to avoid relegation.

By Ben McKenna
2 hours ago
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 12:43pm

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the table will look after 38 games by forecasting the final points tally for every team while also rating the probability of who will finish in the top four.

As it stands, Arsenal are five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City but Pep Guardiola’s side are being tipped to finish three points ahead of the Gunners by the end of the season. City’s chances of retaining their title are rated at 53 per cent compared to 36 per cent for Arsenal.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the two sides forecast to complete the top four, with Newcastle United – currently in third position – predicted to miss out by a single point and finish fifth.

Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to be two points behind fourth place by the end of the campaign while Chelsea are predicted to finish in seventh on 61 points – with their chances of qualifying for the Champions League rated at 17 per cent compared to 54 per cent for Liverpool, 43 per cent for Man United, 42 per cent for Newcastle and 37 per cent for Spurs.

At the other end of the table, Leeds are predicted to finish six points clear of the bottom three while their probability of relegation is rated at 17 per cent. The full predicted table is below – any surprises?

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table

Team Predicted Points
Man City 84
Arsenal 81
Liverpool 69
Man United 68
Newcastle United 67
Tottenham Hotspur 66
Chelsea 61
Brighton 59
Crystal Palace 48
Aston Villa 48
Brentford 47
Leicester City 47
West Ham 47
Fulham 44
Leeds United 42
Southampton 38
Everton 36
Bournemouth 36
Wolves 33
Nottingham Forest 32
