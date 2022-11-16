Data experts have tipped Leeds United, West Ham and Everton for Premier League survival with all three clubs currently sitting dangerously close to the relegation places.

The Whites lost 4-3 at Tottenham Hotspur in their final game before the World Cup break but back-to-back wins in their previous two outings has eased the pressure on head coach Jesse Marsch who now has until December 28 to work with his squad.

Only three Leeds players – Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams – will be in Qatar for the tournament leaving Marsch with the chance to get his ideas across to the majority of his players as the Whites aim to regroup before facing Manchester City in their first game back at the end of December.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the table will look after 38 games by predicting the final points tally for every team while also rating the probability of relegation for each club.

The company uses a formula to calculate their findings by giving each team an attacking and defensive rating based on recent results before simulating seasons thousands of times to come up with their forecast for the final table.

Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth are the three teams currently tipped to be relegated while Everton are forecast to escape the drop on virtue of goal difference. Their probability of relegation is rated at 41 per cent by the experts.

West Ham are tipped to finish 13th with their chances of relegation just 10 per cent as it stands – Fulham and Southampton are also forecast to finish outside the drop zone.

Leeds are predicted to finish six points clear of the bottom three while their probability of relegation is rated at 17 per cent. The full predicted table is below – any surprises?

