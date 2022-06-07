Manchester City will be aiming to claim their third consecutive title and their fifth Premier League crown in six years while Liverpool will be out to usurp their rivals after losing out on first place by a point.

At the other end of the table, Leeds United and Everton will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last campaign's relegation battle.

The Toffees secured their top-flight status in the penultimate game of the season while the Whites clinched survival on the final day of the campaign.

Burnley, Watford and Norwich City were the three clubs to drop out of the top flight and will be replaced by Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will join Liverpool and Man City in the Champions League next season while Arsenal and Manchester United will compete in the Europa League.

West Ham United will be the sole English representative in the Europa Conference League.

Next term, clubs will have to factor in a mid-season break as the World Cup in Qatar begins in mid-November.

Based on every team's odds of winning the Premier League, alongside their odds of relegation - here's where every club is tipped to finish next season...

1. Manchester City Premier League title odds: 4/7. Relegation odds: 2,000/1. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Premier League title odds: 9/4. Relegation odds: 2,000/1. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Premier League title odds: 14/1 Relegation odds: 1,000/1. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur Premier League title odds: 16/1. Relegation odds: 500/1. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales