Play-off bound Doncaster Rovers lead the way with three players in our latest XI. In a 3-4-2-1 formation, here it is - with our YP team of the season to be unveiled next week.

1. GOALKEEPER Showed what the Owls would miss if he elects to depart Hillsborough. Typically assured performance, crowned by his penalty save to deny QPR's Ebere Eze. Steve Ellis freelance

2. DEFENDER Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday)'Assumed penalty duties late on for a rare goal, the latest contribution in a noteworthy season which saw him named as the Owls' player of the season. Solid at the back, as ever. Steve Ellis freelance

3. DEFENDER Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers)'Produced a strong performance full of nous and leadership to help repel Coventry when it mattered on a huge day for Doncaster Rovers. Dean Atkins freelance

4. DEFENDER Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley).'Did his best to hold the defence together after team-mate Liam Lindsay's red. Another player in our line-up who has had an outstanding campaign. PA pa

