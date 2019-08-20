TEAM OF THE WEEK: Spoilt for choice as we select from Sheffield United, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday

NEW season; big dilemmas, with our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week representing a taxing exercise with a plethora of candidates putting their hand up for inclusion - more especially in midfield and at the back.

Who has made the final cut? Find out here.

Goalkeeper: Richard O’Donnell (Bradford City)

One goal conceded in his first three league games this season - and back-to-back clean sheets. The experienced custodian would have certainly taken that ahead of the big kick-off.

Defence: George Baldock (Sheffield United).

Never gave Crystal Palace Patrick van Aanholt a moment’s peace in a buccaneering display. A happy and rewarding time for the defender, who signed a new deal on Monday.

Richard Wood (Rotherham United)

Back to his forceful and belligerent best, with his defensive organisation and relish for the battle being a sight to behold at Burton.

Ben Williams (Barnsley)

Afforded himself a handy confidence boost with a zestful and accomplished display against a lively Charlton outfit. Augurs well.

Midfield: John Lundstram (Sheffield United)

Chris Wilder’s decision to maintain faith with him reaped a harvest by way of his match-winning contribution against Palace.

A non-stop, aggressive display laced with quality; very much in the Unitedite mould under Wilder.

Adam Forshaw (Leeds United)

Produced a classy performance against one of his former clubs and was at the hub of everything for Leeds. When Forshaw is purring, he is a fine player to watch.

Kevin Stewart (Hull City)

Caught the eye at a venue where Brentford have had plenty of their own way over the last few years and was arguably the stand-out midfielder on show at Griffin Park.

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).

Found the net for the 15th successive season for Rovers with a typically sweet curler - how many times he has done that during his time at the club?

Remains a bewitching talent on his day, even accounting for his senior status. His free-kick led to Rovers’ winner, too.

Forwards: James Vaughan (Bradford City)

Worked his proverbials off, with his masterful and assertive performance crowned by a goal. Early days, but his partnership with Clayton Donaldson has the makings of a strong one.

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

What a difference a week makes.

After fluffing his lines against Forest, Bamford survived a bit of a character examination and all power to him for being in the right place at the right time to score two ‘striker’s goals’ at Wigan.

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

A second successive inclusion for Hull’s talisman, who found the net for the second weekend running and oozed menace throughout. Plus ca change.

Manager: Chris Wilder (Sheffield United).

