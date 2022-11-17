A number of top Premier League players could be available on a free transfer this summer with plenty of top-flight stars out of contract at the end of the season.

Yorkshire’s only Premier League representative in Leeds United have three senior players in the final years of their deals. Luke Ayling is the final year of a four-season contract he signed in 2019.

The 31-year-old first joined the Whites in 2016 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the club. Adam Forsshaw is currently in the final year of a one-year contract he signed in January.

His deal did give Leeds the option to extend Forshaw’s contract by an extra 12 months, meaning he could yet remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The final player out of contract next year in West Yorkshire is goalkeeper Joel Robles who signed a one-year deal this summer, as he joined on a free transfer from La Liga side Real Betis.

With Leeds having three players currently out of contract – we looked around elsewhere in the Premier League to see which players could be considering their future options in the coming months.