The 12 free agents from the Premier League still without a club - including Leeds United, Man United, Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Man City players

Clubs can still sign free agents if they have space in their squad with a number of players from across Europe looking for new clubs.

Wolves are one top-flight English club who could already make use of the free agent market, with reports claiming that ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa was to have a trial at the club.

From the Premier League, a handful of players remain without a club.

Loris Karius is one of several released players still searching for a club. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

At Leeds, five players were released in the summer as Laurens De Bock, Josh Galloway, Alfie Hughes and Bobby Kamwa left following the expiration of their contracts while the club agreed to mutually terminate goalkeeper Kiko Casilla's contract at the end of last month.

He joined Getafe on August 10 on a one-year deal. De Bock has signed a two-year contract with Atromitos in Greece while Galloway has joined Annan Athletic, and Hughes has headed to Darlington. Bobby Kamwa’s next club has not yet been confirmed.

Across the Premier League, some big names were made available on a free transfer after being released or choosing not to sign a new contract at the end of last season.

With some clubs potentially opting to look toward the free agent market with the transfer window now closed, here's the 12 players from Premier League clubs yet to sign a contract elsewhere…

Goalkeepers - Loris Karius (Liverpool), Fabricio Agosto (Fulham), Eldin Jakupovic (Leicester City), David Martin (West Ham United).

Defenders - Michael Hector (Fulham), Gary Cahill (Bournemouth), Gaetan Bong (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders – Juan Mata (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Everton), Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea).