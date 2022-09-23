The 14 highest-valued forwards in the Premier League - gallery includes players from Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United

There is always plenty of debate surrounding the top-flight’s best strikers and transfermarkt has given their view on which players are the most valuable in the division.

It is no surprise to see Erling Haaland top the charts by some margin with the Man City striker valued at £135m.

At the age of 22 he has 147 career goals in 171 games and has enjoyed a flying start to his Premier League career with 11 goals in just seven games.

Two of the top-flight’s more established forwards in Harry Kane and Mohammed Salah are joint-second as the pair are both valued at £81m.

We have looked at who the top 14 forwards are in the Premier League with seven clubs represented – with at least one player each from the so-called ‘big six’ while Newcastle United also have one player among the best strikers.

Liverpool are the most represented club with four players in the top 14 while there are three players from Man United.

Agree with these valuations from transfermarkt?

Who is unlucky to miss out?

1. Erling Haaland - £135m Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, left, has lit up the Premier League in his first season in England. He has already scored 11 goals in just seven league appearances while also netting three times in two Champions League outings. It is little surprise to see him valued as the most expensive striker in the Premier League. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK Photo Sales

2. Harry Kane - £81m Already one of the Premier League's all-time greats, Harry Kane sits third in the goal-scoring charts only behind Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer. He has scored 189 goals in the league and this season has six goals in seven games - somewhat going under the radar owing to Haaland's remarkable goal-scoring form. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Mohammed Salah - £81m It has been a slow start, by his own high standards, for Liverpool's Mohammed Salah. Two goals and two assists in his first six games is no measly return, however. Since joining Liverpool he has scored 160 goals in 263 appearances - the majority from out wide. He hit the back of the net in the Reds' most recent outing as they beat Ajax 2-1 in the Champions League. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Luis Diaz - £67.5m The Colombian has enjoyed a flying start to his Anfield career since joining Liverpool in January. He has netted three times in six Premier League games this term and has been one of Jurgen Klopp's stand-out players in an inconsistent start for the club. Photo: John Powell Photo Sales