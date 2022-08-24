The 15 free agents from the Premier League still without a club - including Manchester United, Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Man City players
The Premier League season is well underway but there are still players pondering their next move after being released by top-flight clubs.
At Leeds, five players were released in the summer as Laurens De Bock, Josh Galloway, Alfie Hughes and Bobby Kamwa left following the expiration of their contracts while the club agreed to mutually terminate goalkeeper Kiko Casilla's contract at the end of last month.
He joined Getafe on August 10 on a one-year deal. De Bock has signed a two-year contract with Atromitos in Greece while Galloway has joined Annan Athletic, and Hughes has headed to Darlington. Kamwa’s next club has not yet been confirmed.
Across the Premier League, some big names were made available on a free transfer after being released or choosing not to sign a new contract at the end of last season.
Paul Pogba was the highest-profile free agent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign after leaving Manchester United and he has returned to Juventus for the 2022-23 Serie A season.
Another in-demand free agent was Christian Eriksen, who has now signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford after an impressive six-month spell with Brentford.
Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata both left Man United at the end of last season and are still without a club.
With some clubs potentially opting to look toward the free agent market in the final days of the window, here's the 15 players from Premier League clubs yet to sign a contract elsewhere...
Goalkeepers - Loris Karius (Liverpool), Fabricio Agosto (Fulham), Eldin Jakupovic (Leicester City), David Martin (West Ham United).
Defenders - Michael Hector, Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace), Gary Cahill (Bournemouth), Gaetan Bong (Nottingham Forest).
Midfielders – Juan Mata (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Everton), Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea).
Forwards - Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest), Thomas Agyepong (Manchester City).