A total of 22 Premier League midfielders are set to be out of contract at their respective clubs this summer and players in the final months of their respective deals have permission to speak to clubs outside of England.
Yorkshire's sole Premier League representative, Leeds United, tied down Adam Forshaw to a new deal earlier this month to ensure that none of their senior players are out of contract this summer.
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have the most work to do, as each club has three midfielders set to leave in the summer as things stand.
Paul Pogba is the most valuable player on the out of contract list, with Man United having paid £90m for the Frenchman in 2016 and clubs in Europe are reportedly monitoring his situation at Old Trafford.
Todd Cantwell, who has previously been linked with a move to Leeds, is another player who could be in demand if he becomes a free agent in the summer, along with Jesse Lingard who has fallen out of favour at Man United.
Below, is every Premier League midfielder out of contract later this year. Could any of these players be tempted to make the switch to a Yorkshire club if they become free agents in the summer?