The 33 free agents from the Premier League yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Man United, Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest

The new top-flight campaign gets underway at the start of August while the EFL seasons will begin at the end of July.
Paul Pogba is the highest-profile player available on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United and he has been linked with a return to Juventus.
A handful of released Premier League players are reportedly close to joining new clubs.
Yorkshire's only top-flight representative in Leeds United released four players at the end of the season. All four of those ex-Whites men have found new clubs.
A total of 33 players have yet to confirm what their plans are for the future.
Some are closer than others to finding a new club, with all the free agents listed below - would any of these stars make a good fit for your club?