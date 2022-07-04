The 33 free agents from the Premier League yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Man United, Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest

Over 30 players released from Premier League clubs have yet to resolve their futures ahead of next season.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:39 pm

The new top-flight campaign gets underway at the start of August while the EFL seasons will begin at the end of July.

Paul Pogba is the highest-profile player available on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United and he has been linked with a return to Juventus.

A handful of released Premier League players are reportedly close to joining new clubs.

Yorkshire's only top-flight representative in Leeds United released four players at the end of the season. All four of those ex-Whites men have found new clubs.

A total of 33 players have yet to confirm what their plans are for the future.

Some are closer than others to finding a new club, with all the free agents listed below - would any of these stars make a good fit for your club?

1. Paul Pogba

The midfielder was released by Manchester United at the end of the season and has been strongly linked with a return to Juventus.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Andreas Christensen

The Danish defender has left Chelsea but is reportedly set to be unveiled as a Barcelona this week but as it stands his next club is unconfirmed.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Christian Eriksen

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United after opting not to remain at Brentford following a successful six-month spell.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Jesse Lingard

The midfielder has been linked with a move to West Ham and Everton after leaving Man United.

Photo: Getty Images

