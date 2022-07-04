The 33 free agents from the Premier League yet to sign for new clubs - including players from Man United, Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest

The new top-flight campaign gets underway at the start of August while the EFL seasons will begin at the end of July.

Paul Pogba is the highest-profile player available on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United and he has been linked with a return to Juventus.

A handful of released Premier League players are reportedly close to joining new clubs.

Yorkshire's only top-flight representative in Leeds United released four players at the end of the season. All four of those ex-Whites men have found new clubs.

A total of 33 players have yet to confirm what their plans are for the future.

Some are closer than others to finding a new club, with all the free agents listed below - would any of these stars make a good fit for your club?

1. Paul Pogba The midfielder was released by Manchester United at the end of the season and has been strongly linked with a return to Juventus.

2. Andreas Christensen The Danish defender has left Chelsea but is reportedly set to be unveiled as a Barcelona this week but as it stands his next club is unconfirmed.

3. Christian Eriksen The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United after opting not to remain at Brentford following a successful six-month spell.

4. Jesse Lingard The midfielder has been linked with a move to West Ham and Everton after leaving Man United.