With the popular video games releasing its latest version last week, we have decided to delve deeper into the statistics side - starting with the ever-controversial club worth. Scroll and click through the pages to see how FIFA 20 has valued each Championship club...

1. Luton Town (24th) Club worth according to FIFA 20: 4,500,000

2. Charlton Athletic (23rd) Club worth according to FIFA 20: 6,300,000

3. Barnsley (22nd) Club worth according to FIFA 20: 6,300,000

4. Millwall (21st) Club worth according to FIFA 20: 10,800,000

