Who is the Championship's dirtiest team?

The DIRTIEST Championship clubs - including Leeds United, West Brom, Derby and Nottingham Forest

The new Championship is beginning to hit full swing with clubs implementing their playing styles. So, who is the second-tier 'dirtiest' team?

Courtesy of data from the FA Website, we've compared every Championship clubs' disciplinary record compared to discover the 'dirtiest' teams. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. Click and scroll through the pages to discover each second-tier club rank in order:

11 games | 11 cautions | 0 dismissals

1. Brentford - 44 disciplinary points (24th)

11 games | 13 cautions | 0 dismissal

2. Middlesbrough - 52 disciplinary points (23rd)

13 games | 14 cautions | 0 dismissals

3. Luton Town - 56 disciplinary points (22nd)

13 games | 15 cautions | 0 dismissals

4. Preston North End - 60 disciplinary points (21st)

