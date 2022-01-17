The 25-year-old arrived at Elland Road in October 2020 and after just over 12 months in West Yorkshire, his transfer fee of £17m is now widely considered a bargain.

This season, he made his international debut for Brazil as he helped his nation qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has scored a third of the Whites' Premier League goals this term and provided the assist for Jack Harrison's winning goal against West Ham United on Sunday.

Based on stats and match ratings collated by WhoScored, Raphinha has been ranked as the 11th-best player in the top flight so far this season.

Below, is the top 20 players in the Premier League this campaign, based on WhoScored's average match ratings.

Each player included has made at least 11 league appearances this season. It comes as little surprise who tops the rankings while a former Leeds transfer target is high up the list.

1. Mo Salah Mo Salah - The Liverpool talisman has an average match rating of 7.82. He tops the goalscoring charts with 16 goals, six more than teammate Diogo Jota who is second in the golden boot standings. Photo: Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold - The Liverpool defender has an average match rating of 7.64. He has provided a remarkable 10 assists from right back in the Premier League this season. Photo: Getty Images

3. Conor Gallagher Conor Gallagher - The former Leeds United target has an average match rating of 7.45 so far this season. In 18 games, he has 10 goal contributions for Crystal Palace, with seven goals and three assists. Photo: Getty Images

4. Bernardo Silva Bernardo Silva - The Portugal midfielder is the first of seven City players in the top 20, with an average match rating of 7.39. Photo: Getty Images