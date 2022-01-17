The 25-year-old arrived at Elland Road in October 2020 and after just over 12 months in West Yorkshire, his transfer fee of £17m is now widely considered a bargain.
This season, he made his international debut for Brazil as he helped his nation qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
He has scored a third of the Whites' Premier League goals this term and provided the assist for Jack Harrison's winning goal against West Ham United on Sunday.
Based on stats and match ratings collated by WhoScored, Raphinha has been ranked as the 11th-best player in the top flight so far this season.
Below, is the top 20 players in the Premier League this campaign, based on WhoScored's average match ratings.
Each player included has made at least 11 league appearances this season. It comes as little surprise who tops the rankings while a former Leeds transfer target is high up the list.