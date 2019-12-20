The number of times Leeds United, West Brom and Nottingham Forest have appeared on Sky Sports - compared to Championship rivals
We're nearing the busiest part of the Championship season when the festive football fixture list will take precedence on our TVs. Plenty of second-tier clubs will take part in Sky Sports' festive fixture list - but just how many times has each club appeared on Sky already this campaign?
Scroll and click through the pages as we rank EVERY Championship team in order of the number of times they have officially appeared on Sky Sports this season (excluding red button coverage and cup games). These are figures may surprise you. Source: EFL Official Website.