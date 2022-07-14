The Premier League's most expensive starting line-up - including players from Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Some big-money moves have been made this summer with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips making his way to Manchester City in a £45m deal while the Premier League champions have also signed Erling Haaland for approximately £50m.
Liverpool, last season's runners-up, have forked out an initial £64m for Darwin Nunez while also handing a mega-money contract to Mohammed Salah.
Chelsea confirmed a deal for Raheem Sterling on Wednesday while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been amongst the biggest spenders, paying £87m and £78.5m on transfers so far this summer.
Leeds are the second-highest spenders with £95m paid in transfer fees following the departure of Phillips. More signings could be on the way with Raphinha on the cusp of joining Barcelona.
With all the moves being made, just who are the most valuable players in the Premier League? To work it out, we looked at more than just a player's transfer fee.
The most expensive XI has been selected based on their market value according to transfermarkt.co.uk. We have picked a 4-3-3 formation and only included the player or players with the largest market value in each position.
Here's who makes the cut...