Leeds United's Italian chairman Andrea Radrizzani smiles on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on May 15, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Premier League's richest owners and how Leeds United, Aston Villa, Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal compare

This is how the wealth of Leeds United’s majority owner Andrea Radrizzani compares to the other 19 clubs in the Premier League.

By Ben McKenna
8 hours ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 6:01pm

The 48-year-old Italian announced in May 2017 that he had secured the buyout of the club, as he took over from previous co-owner Massimo Cellino. He has oversaw the club’s promotion to the Premier League after appointing Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018.

Earlier that in 2018, 49ers Enterprises, the financial backers of NFL club San Francisco 49ers, had bought a minority stake in the club as they purchased 15 per cent of shares.

In November 2021, Leeds announced the American investors had increased their minority stake in the Elland Road outfit to 44 per cent. Andrea Radrizzani still holds a majority 56 per cent shareholding at Elland Road through Aser Ventures.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said that both parties "remain unequivocally committed to the club" after the 49ers increased their stake for an undisclosed price. At the beginning of 2021, president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, became vice-chairman following an increase in ownership to 37 per cent.

Here, we take a look at the rumoured net worth of every single Premier League owner to see where Radrizzani ranks. Any surprises here?

1. Newcastle United - £320billion

In October 2021, Mike Ashley sold the Magpies for a reported £305m to a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners.

Photo: Stu Forster

2. Manchester City - £23.2billion

Sheikh Mansour, who is a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family, is the majority shareholder of City Football Group. The company owns Man City after first purchasing the club in 2008.

Photo: Francois Nel

3. Chelsea - £10.9billion

Todd Boehly’s consortium took the Stamford Bridge helm in May, after completing the record sports franchise purchase from Roman Abramovich.

Photo: GLYN KIRK

4. Fulham - £7.4billion

Pakistan-American businessman Shahid Khan purchased Fulham in 2013. He also owns NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars.

Photo: Courtney Culbreath

Premier LeagueAndrea RadrizzaniEvertonAston Villa
