The 48-year-old Italian announced in May 2017 that he had secured the buyout of the club, as he took over from previous co-owner Massimo Cellino. He has oversaw the club’s promotion to the Premier League after appointing Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018.

Earlier that in 2018, 49ers Enterprises, the financial backers of NFL club San Francisco 49ers, had bought a minority stake in the club as they purchased 15 per cent of shares.

In November 2021, Leeds announced the American investors had increased their minority stake in the Elland Road outfit to 44 per cent. Andrea Radrizzani still holds a majority 56 per cent shareholding at Elland Road through Aser Ventures.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said that both parties "remain unequivocally committed to the club" after the 49ers increased their stake for an undisclosed price. At the beginning of 2021, president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, became vice-chairman following an increase in ownership to 37 per cent.

Here, we take a look at the rumoured net worth of every single Premier League owner to see where Radrizzani ranks. Any surprises here?

1. Newcastle United - £320billion In October 2021, Mike Ashley sold the Magpies for a reported £305m to a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Manchester City - £23.2billion Sheikh Mansour, who is a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family, is the majority shareholder of City Football Group. The company owns Man City after first purchasing the club in 2008. Photo: Francois Nel Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - £10.9billion Todd Boehly’s consortium took the Stamford Bridge helm in May, after completing the record sports franchise purchase from Roman Abramovich. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Fulham - £7.4billion Pakistan-American businessman Shahid Khan purchased Fulham in 2013. He also owns NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo: Courtney Culbreath Photo Sales