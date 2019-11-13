The net spend of every club to compete in the Premier League

The staggering player net spend from EVERY club to compete in the Premier League - ranked in order

Fourty nine clubs have competed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992/1993 - but what is their net spend?

Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total player net spend from each club when playing in the top-flight - ranked from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies in the table...

1. Swindon Town (49th)

2. Oldham Athletic (48th)

3. Blackpool (47th)

4. Barnsley (46th)

