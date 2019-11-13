The staggering player net spend from EVERY club to compete in the Premier League - ranked in order
Fourty nine clubs have competed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992/1993 - but what is their net spend?
Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total player net spend from each club when playing in the top-flight - ranked from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies in the table...