The staggering player net spend from EVERY club to compete in the Premier League - ranked in order

Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total player net spend from each club when playing in the top-flight - ranked from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies in the table...

1. Swindon Town (49th) Net spend on players = 1.9million Getty Buy a Photo

2. Oldham Athletic (48th) Net spend on players = 2.6million Getty Buy a Photo

3. Blackpool (47th) Net spend on players = 3.5million Getty Buy a Photo

4. Barnsley (46th) Net spend on players = 5.7million Getty Buy a Photo

View more