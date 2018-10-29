This is where Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and every Yorkshire team will finish this season - according to Football Manager

We've had a 'Super Computer' - now it's time to test-drive Football Manager 2019.

Here’s what happened to our Yorkshire clubs when we put the game into autopilot mode – and simulated the current Championship season.

Leeds United

Having topped the table at Christmas, Leeds won just once in seven games at the beginning of 2019, which cost them an automatic promotion spot.

Finishing seven points off second place West Bromwich Albion and 16 points off runaway winners Blackburn Rovers, 5th place Leeds faced Brentford in the playoffs.

A 3-2 away win at Elland Road before a 2-0 win at Griffin Park set up a playoff showdown with Stoke City at Wembley.

But Marcelo Bielsa wasn't to end the Whites' 15-year Premier League absence as first-half goals from Joe Allen and Benif Afobe earned the Potters promotion at the first attempt, despite playing over 50 minutes with 10-men.

Position: 5th - playoff final defeat

Sheffield United

Six wins in nine games from September to mid-November propelled The Blades into playoff contention, however a winless February saw them become chasers rather than pacesetters.

No major improvement was to be made by United, who won just four times in their final 12 games and in the process lost boss Chris Wilder to Newcastle United in April 2019.

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam replaced Wilder, and his side somehow finished just two points outside the top six.

The Blades did the double over Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Leon Clarke and Mark Duffy netted in a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane before Duffy struck again, scoring the only goal of the game at Hillsborough Stadium.

Position: 8th

Hull City

Hull began the season in relatively steady fashion, winning half of their opening 10 fixtures.

However, a torrid run between October and November saw The Tigers win just once in 11 matches, which subsequently led to Nigel Adkins losing his job and replaced by Guus Hiddink.

Since taking over on November 21, Hiddink won 13 of his 29 games in charge, drawing five and losing 11.

The Tigers' form was too inconsistent in the end to challenge the top six, 11 points off 6th and 16 off the bottom three.

Position: 14th

Sheffield Wednesday

Jos Luhukay's men opened up the campaign five games unbeaten - but matters quickly turned sour.

One win in 11 matches between September and October put the Dutch manager under immense pressure before the board gave into fans calls and sacked him at the start of November.

His successor Nigel Pearson, didn't do much better, despite a promising beginning.

Just four wins in the New Year locked the Owls into a relegation battle, and in the end, survived by a mere three points.

Position: 20th

Rotherham United

The less said about Rotherham's season the better as they were relegated straight back to League One, rock bottom of the table.

Opening the season with five games without a win, in total Paul Warne's side secured five wins in 26 outings before 2019.

In truth, Rotherham never moved from 24th position, shockingly securing just one victory in 20 Championship games after January 1.

The Millers were relegated at the beginning of April and ended the season on a 16-match winless streak.

Position: 24th