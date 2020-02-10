Time for Leeds United to build from zero

Luke Ayling says it is Leeds United’s form, not the removal of their cushion to third place, which is worrying him.

The Whites went into their December 14 match at home to Cardiff City top of the Championship, 11 points ahead of third-placed Fulham. Now the sides are level on points with Nottingham Forest one behind, and Tuesday’s opponents Brentford two.

Of more concerns to Ayling is the fact they have lost six times in the period, including five of the last six matches in all competitions. Now his team is “back to zero” the defender is determined not to ignore the problems that have got them there.

“Our form in general is more the concern,” insisted Ayling. “It’s not been good enough. “That points gap is gone so it’s about starting again and now and trying to outpoint the other teams.”

Leeds cannot dwell on the disappointment of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, where both goals came after they surrendered possession – not with a trip to Griffin Park tomorrow.

“We have got a huge game at a really tricky place,” said Ayling. “It won’t get swept under the carpet but now I think it’s about making sure the group is together and going again.

“We are doing the same things in training so we are doing all the things we did at the start of the season. Things just aren’t dropping for us and our form is not good enough at the minute.

“There’s no beating around the bush, but the boys will keep working hard.

“If there’s one thing people can’t say about this group it’s that we won’t keep on running but the quality has got to start coming back.

“It’s about scrapping those 31 games and we are level on points now (with Fulham) so it’s like starting from zero.

“We have just got to try and outpoint the other teams around us and see what happens.”