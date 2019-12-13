Top awards for Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa and Hull City's Jarrod Bowen

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been named as the Championship's manager of the month for November - and believes that the accolade should be shared with his in-form players.

The Argentine beat off competition from West Bromwich manager Slaven Bilic - whose Baggies' side are flying high at the top of the table with Leeds - Fulham chief Scott Parker and Blackburn Rovers' Tony Mowbray.

There is cause for double joy in Yorkshire with Hull City hot-shot Jarrod Bowen winning the player-of-the-month accolade for November in the second-tier - with Leeds winger Jack Harrison also being among the nominees.

Leeds, on a majestic run of seven successive league victories, won all five games last month, scoring 11 times and conceding just twice en route to wins against QPR, Blackburn, Luton, Reading and Middlesbrough, with the latter being thrashed 4-0.

On the recognition, Bielsa, whose previous monthly gong arrived in August 2018, following an outstanding first full month at the club, said: "It is a link with the production of the players.

"Recognising the manager is a recognition of everyone who helps or has an impact."

Bowen has scooped his second monthly award in recognition of his haul of four goals for the Tigers last month.

The forward, who previously won the accolade in December 2018, netted a double in the 4-0 home win over Preston and also scored in the games against Fulham and Boro.

He beat off competition from Whites star Harrison, Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba.