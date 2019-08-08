Transfer deadline day: Here is what has been happening as Barnsley, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday prepare to make moves

With the hours ticking down for Premier League and Championship clubs to sign players, many are busy trying to get last-minute deals done.

We will continue to update you on today’s ins and outs before the transfer window closes.

This morning, Manchester United have agreed an 80m euro (£73.7m) fee with Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku.

It is understood Inter, managed by ex-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, have increased their bid after having a 60 million euros (£54m) offer rejected last month.

The 26-year-old Belgium international is poised to leave the club just two years on from joining in a big-money switch from Everton.

Lukaku was with United on their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia but did not feature in any of their four matches during the trip due to knocks. He also then missed the subsequent friendlies against Kristiansund and AC Milan. Here are the best of the transfers that were done on the eve of the window closing:

Joao Cancelo

Manchester City have completed the signing of the Portugal right-back from Juventus, with Brazil full-back Danilo heading in the other direction.

Cancelo, 25, has signed a six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, while Danilo has agreed a five-year contract in Italy.

While partly a swap involving Danilo, figures released by Juventus indicate that the Italian club have also received 28.6million euros (£26.4m) to complete the deal.

Djibril Sidibe

Everton have signed the World Cup winner from Monaco on a season-long loan deal.

Sidibe becomes the sixth new arrival at Goodison Park this summer after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

The 27-year-old right-back was an integral part of Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning team in 2016-17. During his time at the club he contributed directly to 27 goals - scoring six - in 114 games.

Victor Camarasa

Crystal Palace have signed the Spanish midfielder on loan from LaLiga club Real Betis.

The 25-year-old will spend the season at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles then having the option to buy him next summer.

Camarasa has Premier League experience having spent last season on loan at Cardiff, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 33 matches for the Bluebirds.

James McCarthy

Palace have also signed James McCarthy from Everton on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old midfielder becomes the fifth new signing made by boss Roy Hodgson over the summer.

Danny Welbeck

Watford have signed Welbeck on a free transfer. The striker has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season, but he has now signed at Vicarage Road.

The 28-year-old, who has won 42 caps for England, has seen his career ravaged by injury, but he is fit again after breaking his ankle playing for the Gunners before Christmas.

Ibrahim Amadou

Norwich signed the Frenchman from Sevilla on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next year.

Amadou, 26, becomes the Premier League newcomers’ fifth recruit of the summer after the loans of Patrick Roberts and Ralf Fahrmann and the permanent transfers of Josip Drmic and Sam Byram.

Carl Jenkinson

The 27-year-old defender has joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal on a permanent deal. Jenkinson, a one-cap England international, has signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Jenkinson came through the ranks at Charlton before joining the Gunners for £1million in July 2011.

Nathaniel Phillips

The 22-year-old defender has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool and immediately joined German second division side Stuttgart on a season-long loan.

He has not yet made a senior competitive appearance for the Reds but was part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.

The transfer window for League One and Two clubs closes on September 2.