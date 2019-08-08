Transfer deadline day: Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday first to swoop as Barnsley, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United prepare to make moves

Have your say

LEEDS United were the first of Yorkshire’s seven Premier and Championship clubs to make a signing on transfer deadline day, with Shefield Wednesday following shortly afterwards.

11.30

In safe hands at Elland Road: French goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Middlesbrough reserve defender Sam Stubbs, 20, has joined Hamilton on a season-long loan.

10.30am

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Massimo Luoungo from QPR.

And the Owls are understood to have agreed a season-long loan with Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy, with the 24-year-old currently undergoing a medical at Hillsborough.

Carl Jenkinson: Could face Leeds United on Saturday after he joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal on a permanent deal.

9.30am

The Elland Road club made French teenage goalkeeper Illan Meslier their fifth loan signing of the summer.

Ahead of the English transfer window closing for Premier League and Championship clubs at 5pm, the first done deal of deadline day involved West Ham as they announced the signing of striker Albian Ajeti from Basel.

The 22-year-old Switzerland international has joined on an initial four-year contract, with an option to extend for a further two seasons.

Newcastle United have signed defender Emil Krafth from Amiens for an undisclosed fee.

Brighton have completed the signing of French defender Romaric Yapi from Paris St Germain for an undisclosed fee.

Manchester United agreed an 80m euro (£73.7m) fee with Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The versatile 19-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the Amex Stadium, with Albion holding the option for a second.

It is understood Inter, managed by ex-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, have increased their bid after having a 60 million euros (£54m) offer rejected last month.

The 26-year-old Belgium international is poised to leave the club just two years on from joining in a big-money switch from Everton.

Lukaku was with United on their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia but did not feature in any of their four matches during the trip due to knocks. He also then missed the subsequent friendlies against Kristiansund and AC Milan. Spurs are being linked with Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and forward Dybala.

It appears David Luiz could move from Chelsea to Arsenal, with it understood the defender had trained separately from the Blues’ first team on Wednesday and that the Gunners were pushing to sign him.

Arsenal are also reported to have agreed a fee with Celtic for Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney.

Meanwhile, Everton, who completed the loan signing of Djibril Sidibe from Monaco on Wednesday, are said to be interested in Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and continue to be linked with Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

Here are the best of the transfers that were done on the eve of the window closing:

Joao Cancelo

Manchester City have completed the signing of the Portugal right-back from Juventus, with Brazil full-back Danilo heading in the other direction.

Cancelo, 25, has signed a six-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, while Danilo has agreed a five-year contract in Italy.

While partly a swap involving Danilo, figures released by Juventus indicate that the Italian club have also received 28.6million euros (£26.4m) to complete the deal.

Djibril Sidibe

Everton have signed the World Cup winner from Monaco on a season-long loan deal.

Sidibe becomes the sixth new arrival at Goodison Park this summer after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

The 27-year-old right-back was an integral part of Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning team in 2016-17. During his time at the club he contributed directly to 27 goals - scoring six - in 114 games.

Victor Camarasa

Crystal Palace have signed the Spanish midfielder on loan from LaLiga club Real Betis.

The 25-year-old will spend the season at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles then having the option to buy him next summer.

Camarasa has Premier League experience having spent last season on loan at Cardiff, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 33 matches for the Bluebirds.

James McCarthy

Palace have also signed James McCarthy from Everton on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old midfielder becomes the fifth new signing made by boss Roy Hodgson over the summer.

Danny Welbeck

Watford have signed Welbeck on a free transfer. The striker has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season, but he has now signed at Vicarage Road.

The 28-year-old, who has won 42 caps for England, has seen his career ravaged by injury, but he is fit again after breaking his ankle playing for the Gunners before Christmas.

Ibrahim Amadou

Norwich signed the Frenchman from Sevilla on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next year.

Amadou, 26, becomes the Premier League newcomers’ fifth recruit of the summer after the loans of Patrick Roberts and Ralf Fahrmann and the permanent transfers of Josip Drmic and Sam Byram.

Carl Jenkinson

The 27-year-old defender has joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal on a permanent deal. Jenkinson, a one-cap England international, has signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Jenkinson came through the ranks at Charlton before joining the Gunners for £1million in July 2011.

Nathaniel Phillips

The 22-year-old defender has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool and immediately joined German second division side Stuttgart on a season-long loan.

He has not yet made a senior competitive appearance for the Reds but was part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.

The transfer window for League One and Two clubs closes on September 2.