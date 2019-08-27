Championship

Turkish giants eye Hull City ace, Pundit tears into ex-Leeds United 'egomaniac' defender - Championship gossip

The Championship transfer window may now be firmly bolted shut for new arrivals, but clubs in lower divisions, and indeed European sides, are still looking to snap up new signings from England's second tier.

Scroll and click through the gallery to see the latest gossip and transfer news from the Championship...

Leeds United are close to welcoming back Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts to first team action, with the pair both involved in fitness drills ahead of their comeback from injury. (Football League World)

1. Whites handed double injury boost

Leeds United are close to welcoming back Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts to first team action, with the pair both involved in fitness drills ahead of their comeback from injury. (Football League World)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Sunderland are set to make another approach for Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox, after reportedly having an bid turned down for the former Wales U21 international. (Sheffield Star)

2. Owls braced for fresh defender bid

Sunderland are set to make another approach for Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox, after reportedly having an bid turned down for the former Wales U21 international. (Sheffield Star)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has claimed he's focusing on his side now finding some goal-scoring form, after keeping a trio of clean sheets in their last three league games. (Rovers.co.uk)

3. Rovers boss targets improved goal tally

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has claimed he's focusing on his side now finding some goal-scoring form, after keeping a trio of clean sheets in their last three league games. (Rovers.co.uk)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Inter are believed to be lining up a shock move for ex-Swansea City and Stoke striker Wilfried Bony, as I Nerazzurri look to bolster their attacking with the free agent. (Goal)

4. Inter ponder shock move for free agent striker

Inter are believed to be lining up a shock move for ex-Swansea City and Stoke striker Wilfried Bony, as I Nerazzurri look to bolster their attacking with the free agent. (Goal)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3