Two Leeds United stars 'wanted' by top Premier League sides, Sheffield United 'launch' £12.5m bid, Newcastle United 'move for' EFL man: Rumours

All of the very latest Premier League rumours, including big news for Leeds United fans, right here:

High-flying Leicester City have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White, who has impressed on-loan at Leeds United. (Football Insider)

PSG have joined the race for Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson. The French giants are joined by the Blades, Chelsea and Spurs in holding an interest in signing Henderson from Manchester United in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are said to be considering Fenerbahce’s £12.5m-rated keeper Altay Bayindir as an alternative to Henderson. (Fotospor)

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal set to be worth over £100m. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United are interested in a deal for League Two ace John McAtee, who plays for Scunthorpe United. (Scunthorpe Live)

Real Madrid are said to be considering a shock move for Everton striker Moise Kean, who has endured a mixed start to life at Goodison Park. (Teamtalk)

Liverpool have been tipped to sign on-fire RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the summer for a cut-price fee of £46m. (Bild)

Wolves will launch a £20m bid to land Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips in the summer transfer window - the club have failed in a bid in the past. (Daily Express)

Reported Burnley target Vedat Muriqi is now also on the radar of Manchester United. The Clarets have been linked with a £22m move for the Fenerbahce man. (Net Haber)