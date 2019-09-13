Tyler Roberts on verge of Leeds United return against Barnsley

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that forward Tyler Roberts is in contention for his first action of the season this weekend.

United make the short trip to Barnsley on Sunday lunchtime in their first Yorkshire derby of the season in the Championship and will have Roberts at their disposal following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 20-year-old completed 45 minutes on Monday afternoon for Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s outfit against Crystal Palace as he saw minutes for the first time since having fluid drained from his knee late last season.

Roberts is now a possibility for the clash at Oakwell as the former West Brom academy product eyes his opening appearance of the new campaign.

Bielsa also admitted that United have no other fresh injury concerns following the international break with a number of his players in action in recent weeks.

Defender Luke Ayling remains the only long-term concern at Elland Road but is expected to make his own comeback next week for the development side following ankle surgery in the summer.

“Ayling is healthy,” said Bielsa.

“Next Monday or Friday he will play in the Under-23s to try and get fitness.”