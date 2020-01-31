UPDATE: Reported £15m Leeds United target's Prem move 'held up' over personal terms, shock £45m Newcastle United bid, Manchester United in SHOCK striker bid: Rumours

Have your say

We only have a few hours left on deadline day, and it is very busy.

West Ham United's move for Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has been 'held up' over personal terms. The ex-Leeds United target is still expected to join, though. (Various)

High-profile Sheffield United man Ravel Morrison is set to seal a deadline day move to Championship side Middlesbrough. (Sheffield Star)

Newcastle United made a shock £45m bid for Lille midfielder Boboukary Soumare earlier in the window according to Steve Bruce. The bid was accepted, but the player wasn't keen. (Various)

Newcastle United’s hunt for Olivier Giroud is believed to be over with the Frenchman keen to either stay in London or move to a European side. The Magpies seem likely to be quiet on deadline day. (Various)

Manchester United have launched a SHOCK move for Bournemouth man Joshua King. (Various)

Atletico Madrid star and former Claret Kieran Trippier has said that he would like the opportunity to play under Burnley boss Sean Dyche again one day. (Burnley Express)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both said to be keen on Leicester City striker Islam Slimani. (The Sun)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be battling to sign Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Sky Sports)

Krzyzstof Piatek was a target for clubs including Manchester United, Spurs and Newcastle United, but he has joined Hertha Berlin. (Various)