Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen is targeting the top six after his side closed to within a point with a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Elland Road.

Pontus Jansson scored the game's only goal with a powerful header to draw the Whites to within touching distance of the top six.

Thomas Christiansen celebrates Pontus Jansson's goal with his Leeds United players

Watch the Leeds head coach give his press conference here as he talks about the performance, the club's play-off aspirations and the fans' treatment of substitute Jay-Roy Grot.