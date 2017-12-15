Video: Leeds United boosted by return of playmaker for Norwich City showdown

PABLO HERNANDEZ will return to the Leeds United fold for Saturday’s Championship clash with Norwich City at Elland Road but Pierre-Michel Lasogga, Stuart Dallas and Caleb Ekuban will all be missing with injuries.

Hernandez was taken off in the first half of the recent 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa with a hamstring problem and the Spaniard missed last weekend’s 3-1 win at QPR as a result.

Pablo Hernandez is fit to face Norwich City.

But the attacking midfielder is now reported as “perfect” by head coach Thomas Christiansen.

But striker Lasogga returned to training this week after illness and a calf problem, but the German will play no part against Norwich and Dallas also remains sidelined with the ankle injury he picked up on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Ekuban, meanwhile, was set for further tests on the condition of his foot on Friday after limping off during last weekend’s 3-1 win at Loftus Road.

Christiansen is optimistic that the injury is not as bad as the broken bone in his foot that the forward suffered in the 2-0 win at Sunderland in August, which kept him out for three months.

United’s head coach will also have both Hadi Sacko (sickness) and Jay-Roy Grot (injury) back available this weekend after they missed the trip to QPR.

Christiansen said: “From last week we will have several players back and Pablo will be back. He’s perfect, totally. Hadi was sick last weekend but he will be back and Grot is also back.”

Asked if Lasogga could return this weekend, Christiansen revealed: “Not this weekend, no. He just started this week on the pitch and probably next week he will join the group.”

Providing an update on Dallas, Christiansen said: “He needs a little bit of time. He hasn’t been on the pitch.”

Asked how long United would be without Ekuban for and analysing the extent of his injury, Christiansen said: “Caleb will probably miss some games. It should not be so bad as the first one (injury).

“But today he is making another test so later on we will have some more information.”