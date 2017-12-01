Video: Leeds United box clever to earn their fair share against Aston Villa

LEEDS UNITED boss Thomas Christiansen said his players used their heads to ensure they got a share of the spoils at home to Aston Villa on Friday night.

The hosts had taken an early lead through Pontus Jansson’s header, but could not match their first-half intensity and had to settle for a point after Henri Lansbury’s second-half leveller.

SATISFIED: Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Last month, Leeds found themselves in the exact same situation when playing host to Derby County, only to lose out 2-1 after the Rams were given a controversial late penalty.

And Whites boss Christiansen believes his side have learned their lesson, deservedly taking a point from an intriguing Championship encounter in front of over 30,000 at Elland Road.

“I’m very satisfied with the performance and have told the players that it was cleverness to understand that when you have difficulty to win a game, at least you don’t lose it,” said Christiansen, who allayed fears over the muscle problem that forced Pablo Hernandez off.

“This is the difference between the team we had one month ago and the team we have now. That performance makes me feel confident that we can compete with the top six.”

Opposite number Steve Bruce felt the hard-fought game underlined just how tough the Championship is.

“Leeds United against Aston Villa would grace any league,” he said.

“People think the Championship is a doddle, especially if you’ve been in the Premier League. But there’s two teams that have come down this year that are in the bottom five.

“We know it’s never going to be easy coming here and their tails are up a bit in front of 30-odd thousand.

IN TOUCH: Leeds United's Gianni Alioski is tackled by Aston Villa's Neil Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I’m under no illusions how difficult it is even for a club like Leeds or Villa. But both teams are very decent and in a good position to threaten the top end of the division.”