Video: New Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts plans to have positive impact at Elland Road

TYLER ROBERTS vowed to make an immediate impact on Leeds United’s faltering play-off bid after signing a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road.

Roberts finalised a £2.5m move from West Bromwich Albion this morning and insisted he was ready to throw himself into the Championship and help United claim a top-six finish.

The 19-year-old has completed three separate spells on loan in League One, including the first half of this season with Walsall, but he could make his Championship debut on Saturday when Leeds host Cardiff at Elland Road.

“I’ve been in League One last season and the start of last season and I think I coped with it very well,” said Roberts after sealing his transfer today. “I’ve adapted to each club and I think I’ve got better as well. I’m ready to come into the Championship and show what I’m about.

“I’d like to think I can go straight into the first team and have an impact. Of course it’s not about me, it’s about the team and me being able to gel with them, but I can’t wait to get into training.

Tyler Roberts, pictured at Elland Road. Picture: LUFC

“I know they’re pushing for the play-offs and that’s a big thing to come into. It’ll be exciting times.”

United stepped into sign Roberts - a prospect they had been tracking for sometime - yesterday after West Brom began listening to bids for the Wales Under-21 international. His situation at The Hawthorns was dramatically altered on Monday night by the arrival of England striker Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool.

Leeds have taken their January spending to over £6m by paying an initial fee of £2.5m and Roberts’ contract at Elland Road will run to the summer of 2022.

His deal at West Brom was due to end this summer and Albion had failed with repeated attempts to agree fresh terms with him.

The club were at risk of losing Roberts for a minimal compensation at the end of the season and opted to cash in on him after landing Sturridge, despite initial suggestions that manager Alan Pardew would use him in the second half of the Premier League term.

