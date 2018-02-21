Video: Pain for Heckingbottom after Leeds United are denied first win of 2018 by late Derby leveller

LEEDS UNITED head coach Paul Heckingbottom admitted he was “hurting” after Derby County scored a last-gasp goal to draw 2-2 at Pride Park.

READ MORE - Match report from Pride Park as Leeds United are denied three points

Heckingbottom was ready to celebrate his first victory in charge of Leeds when substitute Kasey Palmer stabbed home in stoppage time.

Leeds had gone in front against the run of play in the 34th minute when Stuart Dallas crossed from the right and Pierre-Michel Lasogga headed in from close range.

Tom Lawrence rattled the Leeds bar but Andreas Weimann scored in first half stoppage time when Liam Cooper could only head a Tom Huddlestone pass behind him.

Leeds had to defend for long periods in the second half but they scored on the break in the 79th minute when Samuel Saiz marked his return from a six game ban by playing in Ezgjan Alioski who netted the rebound after Scott Carson saved.

Leeds 'United boss Paul Heckingbottom instructs his players after they went 1-0 ahead through Pierre-Michel's first-half header. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But Leeds could not see the match out and when the ball was lobbed into the box in the second minute of added time, Palmer pounced as defenders hesitated.

“It does hurt,” Heckingbottom said. “I’m feeling it for the players if I’m honest, they are flat in there, they’re down but they’ve got to come out with their heads held high.

“I’m stood there thinking about how well they’ve done and the things I want to show them that’s won them the game and then to get caught at the end is disappointing, it’s sickening.

“But I’ve looked back through the season and that has been the trend. At the minute we are working really hard for our goals and giving soft ones away at the other end.

I’m stood there thinking about how well they’ve done and the things I want to show them that’s won them the game and then to get caught at the end is disappointing, it’s sickening. Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom

“I said to the players we think we should have had more points from the last three games but we haven’t and we’ve got to be ready for the next game.”