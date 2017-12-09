Video - QPR v Leeds United: Christiansen happy with his lot at Leeds

THE PERCEPTION remains among many supporters that Leeds United’s January recruitment of 2017 was modest at best, deficient at worst.

Almost 12 months on, and a few weeks away from another transfer window, the Whites, led by sporting director Victor Orta, are working on their strategy for next month, although head coach Thomas Christiansen remains relatively relaxed.

The Dane is satisfied with the position of his side after the opening 20 games of the season and believes that Leeds remain well placed to reach their top-six target set by chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

A new addition or two, in an ideal world, would not go amiss, but Christiansen’s focus is with his intake of players who have been together since the summer.

On the subject of recruitment, he said: “I have always expressed I am happy with the team and the squad I have.

“With how the situation is within the squad, I do not want to touch anything right now.

“If the club decide to bring in a player or two then it is an option, but it is nothing I want to think about or speak about.

“I have my job to do and if they come and tell me something then I will listen to it and give my opinion. But up until now, I am very happy with what I have got.”

Asked if the club would be open to opportunities that allowed him to improve specific individual positions in his team, Christiansen acknowledged: “If that should be a possibility, then we would listen to it, but right now it is not a priority.

“Victor is working on that and if it is necessary – again, it is not a must to sign players, but of course he is in the market to see what could be interesting.

“I am very pleased with the players I have, how they train, how they perform and how they are with the ideas we have. I cannot complain.”

Christiansen’s main current source of contentment is the way in which his side have answered a few questions with a haul of seven points from the last 12 to steady the ship after an alarming dip.

“I think we are doing quite well. We have faced strong teams and teams who have not performed to their best who are in the bottom (half) now” he added.

“We have had a very good season until now.

“We still have three games to close the first round (half) and I am very optimistic.

“I believe we have a good possibility to finish in the top six before the second round (half of season).”