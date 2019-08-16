‘We definitely owe Wigan one’, insists Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas

WITH the pain of missing out on promotion to the Premier League still raw Stuart Dallas admits Leeds United are “chomping at the bit” to face Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

The Latics pulled off a shock victory at Elland Road on Good Friday despite being down to 10 men for all but the opening 14 minutes.

Defeat kick-started a nightmare Easter for Leeds, who went on to lose at Brentford three days later as Sheffield United wrestled back the initiative in the race for the top two via back-to-back wins over the same holiday period.

“There were obviously a lot more games than the Wigan game,” said Dallas about that damaging 2-1 loss on an afternoon when Wigan defender Cedric Kipre saw red for handling on the goal-line.

“But it was definitely a big turning point in the season. We were 1-0 up and cruising and they had a man sent off so we were disappointed.

“We did have other chances so we can’t really put it down to one game but I am sure the boys will be chomping at the bit to get at them on Saturday.

“We definitely owe them one,” he added.

United are determined to go one better this time around. With that in mind, Marcelo Bielsa prioritised his attack during the summer transfer window.

Among the new arrivals were Helder Costa, the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, and highly-rated Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Both made their first starts in the midweek Carabao Cup win Salford City, loanee Nketiah marking his debut by scoring the opening goal.

“I think they both come with a great reputation,” said Northern Ireland international Dallas when asked about his new team-mates.

“But I think it is important not to put too much pressure on players who have come in.

“You cannot put all the pressure on their shoulders because it is just not a clever thing to do. Some players maybe don’t react positively under pressure so I think it is important that we just ease them in.

“Obviously if the manager decides for them to start that is up to him. But, from what we have seen in training and certainly in the game the other night, they are more than ready.”