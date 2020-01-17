West Brom's Slaven Bilic makes Leeds United admission, Sheffield Wednesday chief sends warning to Blackburn, Can Huddersfield do Whites a favour? - Championship preview

While transfer talk continues to hit the Championship headlines, Leeds United and their Championship counterparts have turned their attentions to this weekend's fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa takes his side to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in another massive game in the automatic promotion race. As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship fixture list. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Millwall in play-off contention Recent results under Gary Rowett have made the Lions genuine play-off contenders as they find themselves just one point away from the top six. However, they face their toughest test yet against the divisions in-form side Reading. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Can Barnsley excellent resurgence continue? The Tykes, under Gerhard Struber, have lost just once in their previous seven league games to rise from the foot of the table. They are close to exiting the relegation zone and hope too against a dangerous Bristol City. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Birmingham and Cardiff lock horns Birmingham eye back-to-back league wins for the first time since October while Cardiff look to push towards the play-offs. Former Villa player Joe Bennett will be in the Bluebirds team - but he is not expecting a hot reception. Getty Buy a Photo

4. The big talking point ahead of Derby vs Hull The Rams are 10 points off the relegation places but are perhaps fretting with the club at risk of a points deduction after being charged by the EFL following a review of the clubs accounts. Getty Buy a Photo

View more