West Brom's Slaven Bilic makes Leeds United admission, Sheffield Wednesday chief sends warning to Blackburn, Can Huddersfield do Whites a favour? - Championship preview
While transfer talk continues to hit the Championship headlines, Leeds United and their Championship counterparts have turned their attentions to this weekend's fixtures.
Marcelo Bielsa takes his side to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in another massive game in the automatic promotion race. As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship fixture list. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. Millwall in play-off contention
Recent results under Gary Rowett have made the Lions genuine play-off contenders as they find themselves just one point away from the top six. However, they face their toughest test yet against the divisions in-form side Reading.
The Tykes, under Gerhard Struber, have lost just once in their previous seven league games to rise from the foot of the table. They are close to exiting the relegation zone and hope too against a dangerous Bristol City.
Birmingham eye back-to-back league wins for the first time since October while Cardiff look to push towards the play-offs. Former Villa player Joe Bennett will be in the Bluebirds team - but he is not expecting a hot reception.