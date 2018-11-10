West Brom v Leeds United: Latest from Whites

Leeds United travel to West Brom for a televised tea-time Championship encounter today.

Team news: Leeds have no fresh injury concerns, but remain without long-term absentees Gaetano Berardi (hamstring) and Luke Ayling (knee ligaments) - out for 16 weeks and two months respectively. Strikers Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown (both knee ligaments) are sidelined until January. Ex-Leeds defender Kyle Bartley is back from suspension for West Brom. Keiran Gibbs, Dwight Gayle and Gareth Barry are also fit. Chris Brunt is out.

Last six games: West Brom DWLLDL; Leeds United WDLWDW.

Referee: L Mason (Lancashire).

Last time: West Brom 3 Leeds United 1, January 6, 2007; FA Cup.

Leeds were undone by a clinical Baggies display as they bowed out of the Cup at the third-round stage.

Paul McShane cashed in on poor defending to put West Brom ahead early on and John Hartson soon added a second.

Kevin Phillips netted a third before home defender and future Leeds loanee Paul Robinson sliced into his own net in injury time.

Key opposition player: Dwight Gayle. Eight goals already this term and his predatory prowess has been missed in the Baggies' last two games against Hull City and Blackburn Rovers. A player who has the measure of most Championship defences.

Talking point: On paper, the timing of this fixture seems right for Leeds, who face an Albion side who have won just once in their past six outings. But in the Championship, it is wise not to be presumptous.