West Brom v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa provides team news ahead of Saturday clash at The Hawthorns

LEEDS United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns for Saturday's Championship clash at West Brom aside from the club's four longer term absentees.

Defenders Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling are both out with long term injuries with Berardi facing 16 weeks out with a hamstring tendon rupture and Ayling sidelined for two months with medial collateral ligament damage to his knee.

Without the club's two main right backs, Stuart Dallas filled in at right back for last Sunday's 2-1 victory at Wigan Athletic.

Offensively, Leeds remain without both striker Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown with the duo expected back in January.

Bamford picked up a posterior cruciate ligament injury playing for United's under-23s in September while Brown remains on the comeback trail after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament playing on loan for Brighton back in January.

Asked if there were any other injuries other than the club's four longer term absentees, Biela said simply: "No."

Bielsa fielded several members of his first team squad in Monday's under-23s clash at Crewe Alexandra as the Whites slipped to a 3-1 reverse.

Asked if he was impressed with what he saw, Bielsa said: "No. When we have to comment on defeats I try to avoid this. It's not an observation I like to make.

"I usually do this routine of observing the players of my group. Also it concerns the best youngest players, I didn't go to see any player in particular, I went to see the whole group."