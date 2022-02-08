What channel is Aston Villa v Leeds United on? - And every other Premier League game on TV this midweek

Every game has been made available to watch in the UK via BT Sport. Nine fixtures are set to take place with Chelsea's match against Brighton and Hove Albion postponed due to the Blues involvement in the Club World Cup.

Starting on Tuesday evening, BT Sport 1 will host coverage of Burnley v Man United while Newcastle United v Everton will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and West Ham United v Watford will be on BT Sport 3.

Leeds United will travel to Aston Villa on BT Sport 1 on Wednesday evening while on the same nigh Man City v Brentford will be on BT Sport 2, Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and Norwich City v Crystal Palace will be shown on BT Sport ESPN.

More live action is due to be shown on Thursday, with Liverpool v Leicester City scheduled to be shown on BT Sport 1 and Wolves v Arsenal to be broadcast on BT Sport 2.

All of the fixtures kick off at 7.45pm, bar Leeds' trip to Villa and Man United's visit to Burnley with both those contests beginning at 8pm.

