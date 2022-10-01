What channel is Aston Villa v Leeds United on? TV and streaming details, team news

The American was deemed to have over-stepped the mark in Leeds’ recent defeat at Brentford.

His furious protests after his side were denied a second-half penalty earned him a red card. He was later hit with a one-match suspension and fined £10,000 by the Football Association.

The American said: “I actually like the vantage point of being up high, I think it allows you to see the match better.

“I’ve often considered actually managing or coaching from that position, and then coming in at half-time and things like that.

“It’s a test to see how good we can be, how much we can be unified, how clear we are with everything on a day where I’m not right on top of everything.”

Ahead of the Whites’ return to action, here’s how to keep up with the contest.

Is it on TV?

Leeds United face Aston Villa at Elland Road on Sunday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Coverage will begin on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm on Sunday afternoon, with the fixture kicking off at 4.30pm.

Is there a stream?

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.

A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

Team news

Sunday's game will be Leeds' first for four weeks and the time has allowed the injury picture to improve considerably.

"Archie Gray had an incident at home where he stubbed his toe and fractured a little bit of his big toe so he's been out of training for about two weeks and will be out for probably another two," said Marsch.

"Stuart (Dallas) is making a really good recovery (from a broken leg).

"Adam Forshaw twisted his ankle this week and it's not so bad but he won't be available for the weekend but other than that every single player is available."

Willy Gnonto will be in the squad on Sunday after "pleasantly surprising" Marsch with how quickly he has adapted to life in West Yorkshire.