TEN YORKSHIRE clubs will be involved in the first round of the Carabao Cup, which gets under way on Tuesday evening with 29 round-one ties.

There all two all-White Rose affairs with Hull City hosting Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town welcoming Middlesbrough.

Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Rotherham United have home advantage against Stockport County, Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe respectively, while Bradford City head across the Pennines to Accrington Stanley.

Harrogate Town entertain Carlisle United, while Wednesday night's action sees Leeds United play host to Shrewsbury Town.

CUP DRAW: The second-round draw for the Carabao Cup will be held on Wednesday evening live on Sky Sports. Picture: Getty Images.

When will the round two draw take place?

The round two draw of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Burton Albion v Leicester City on the evening of Wednesday, August 9.

Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman will host the draw that sees the 12 Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions –including Sheffield United - enter at this stage. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

Ball numbers for the draw will be finalised on the morning of Wednesday, August 9.

When does round two take place?

Round two ties will take place week commencing 28 August.

Substitutions

Each club is permitted to name up to nine substitutes on the team sheet, of which not more than five may take part in the competition match. Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the match.

Clubs may make substitutions at half time and any substitutions made will not count towards the maximum of three opportunities. A club may make more than one substitution at each of its three opportunities.

Penalties

In the event of scores being level at the end of ninety minutes’ duration in round’s one, two, three, four and five, no extra time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.

Extra time will apply in the second leg of the semi-finals and Final if the result is level after ninety minutes’ duration. A period of 30 minutes will be played.Use of VAR