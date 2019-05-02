When will Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers contest their play-off games

LEEDS UNITED will have an extra day's recovery between the two legs of their Championship semi-final - providing Marcelo Bielsa's side finish third.

The Football League have today confirmed the dates for the promotion deciders with the third place club travelling to sixth on Saturday May 11 for a 5.15pm kick-off. The return leg will then be on Wednesday May 15.

Fifth will host fourth in the other semi-final on Saturday 11 at 12.30pm, the return scheduled for Tuesday May 14.

Derby County currently sit sixth but could be pipped by Middlesbrough or Bristol City on the final day.

In League One, the club who finishes sixth - as it stands with a game to spare, Doncaster Rovers - will host the third placed side on Saturday May 11 at 7.30pm with the return on Thursday May 16.

If, however, Sunderland finish fifth then the League have ruled that the two ties will be flipped - meaning sixth will host third on Sunday May 12 at 12.15pm, as fifth versus fourth takes place the previous evening.

The return legs in the third tier take place on Thursday May 16 and Friday May 17.