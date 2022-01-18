Jack Harrison netted a hat-trick at the London Stadium as Leeds put more distance between themselves and the bottom three.
Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers following the latest round of top-flight fixtures with the likelihood of United dropping into the bottom three rated at just seven per cent.
After injuries coincided with a number of poor results in the first half of the season, there had been fears that Leeds could be dragged into a relegation battle.
However, after back-to-back league wins in January, Leeds have put a difficult run of results in December firmly behind them with Marcelo Bielsa's side now nine points clear of the bottom three.
Leeds still have 18 games remaining in the league this term, and Bielsa is certainly not one who will get carried away by his side's recent results.
The final Premier League table has been predicted and it makes good reading for the Whites, although plenty more will still need to be done on the pitch to secure their top-flight status for another season.
Below is the latest forecast from statisticians FiveThirtyEight to see how the Premier League table is expected to finish this term...