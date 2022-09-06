Which Premier League team has benefited the most from VAR this season? - How Leeds United compare to Man United, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle United

The Premier League is understood to have asked the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) group responsible for referees for further information on a number of incidents, with Lee Mason not selected as a VAR for any games this weekend.

A number of incidents last weekend thrust VAR into the spotlight again with much debate over the system’s effectiveness. With the Premier League season six games old, we have looked at how VAR has impacted every team this season.

We have only looked at incidents which have been reviewed by VAR and overturned – not including decisions which have been upheld after being reviewed by VAR.

Arsenal – Three overturned incidents

The league leaders have seen three incidents looked at by VAR this season, with one decision going their way and the other two against. Against Leicester City, a penalty for the Foxes was overturned after Aaron Ramsdale was ruled not to have fouled Jamie Vardy. A week later against Bournemouth Gabriel Jesus had a goal disallowed for offside on review while last weekend Gabriel Martinelli’s goal at Old Trafford was ruled out for a foul by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen in the build-up.

Man City – Two overturned incidents

Both of the incidents came in City’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle United. Both of the calls went against Pep Guardiola’s side with Miguel Almiron’s first-half goal awarded after initially being ruled out for offside while Kieran Trippier’s red card for a challenge on Kevin De Bruyne was downgraded to a yellow on review.

Tottenham Hotspur – Two overturned incidents

So far, both of the VAR overturns in Spurs’ games have gone against Antonio Conte’s side. A penalty for a handball against Aaron Cresswell was overturned in Tottenham’s win over West Ham while Richarlison had a goal ruled out for offside in last weekend’s victory over Fulham.

Brighton – Two overturned incidents

It has been a fine start to the season for Graham Potter’s side who have had one VAR review go for them and one against. The decision against came last weekend when Alexis Mac Allister’s 47th-minute goal against Leicester was disallowed for an offside in the build-up. Against Fulham, the Seagulls had a second-half penalty awarded for a foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid on Pervis Estupinan.

Man United – One overturned incident

The only overturn for Man United so far came last weekend as Gabriel Martinelli’s opening goal at Old Trafford was ruled out for a foul by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen in the build-up.

Chelsea – Two overturned incidents

In one of the most controversial VAR decisions since the system’s introduction, West Ham had an equalising goal disallowed at Stamford Bridge as Maxwel Cornet’s strike was ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy. Last month, Chelsea had a penalty cancelled against Leicester for offside in the build-up against Kai Havertz.

Liverpool – One overturned incident

The first, and so far only, overturn of Liverpool’s season came in last weekend’s Merseyside derby as Conor Coady’s goal was ruled out for offside in the second half.

Brentford – Three overturned incidents

The Bees were at the heart of VAR controversy last weekend as their win over Leeds featured a number of incidents. The hosts had a penalty awarded in the first half as Luis Sinisterra was ruled to have fouled Ivan Toney, as the striker then scored from the spot. Later in the game, Bryan Mbeumo’s goal was awarded after initially being ruled out for offside. Against Fulham last month, Toney had a goal disallowed for an offside.

Leeds United – Two overturned incidents

Both of the incidents against Leeds have been detailed directly above. However, Whites fans will feel that a second-half challenge on Crysencio Summerville against Brentford should have been looked at and a penalty should have been awarded in another moment to forget for the officials on VAR duty last weekend.

Fulham – Three overturned incidents

Two decisions have gone in Fulham’s favour and one against so far, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Tottenham’s Richarlison seeing goals ruled out for offside. The incident which went against Marco Silva’s side was the penalty awarded to Brighton at the end of last month.

Newcastle United – Four overturned incidents

As detailed above, Eddie Howe’s side had two overturns in their favour in their 3-3 draw with Man City. Against Wolves last month, Newcastle fans celebrated as Raul Jimenez saw a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up on Ryan Fraser. Last weekend, Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell scored an own goal which was then ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Joe Willock on Vicente Guaita, despite the Newcastle player appearing to be pushed himself.

AFC Bournemouth – One overturned incident

The only decision overturned in a Bournemouth game came in their defeat against Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus saw a goal disallowed for offside. The Cherries are the only side to have an overturn rejected this season after a decision to award a penalty to Nottingham Forest last weekend was upheld on review.

Wolves – One overturned incident

The only overturned decision in a Wolves fixture this season came in their draw with Newcastle as Raul Jimenez’s goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Crystal Palace – Three overturned incidents

Along with the disallowed Newcastle goal last weekend, Palace also saw a penalty against Aston Villa awarded on review after a handball by Lucas Digne. In the same game, Jeffrey Schlupp saw a goal disallowed by VAR for an offside.

Everton – One overturned incident

The only overturn involving Everton came in last weekend’s Merseyside derby as the Toffees were denied a goal after Conor Coady had strayed offside.

Aston Villa – Two overturned incidents

Both of the incidents changed by VAR in Aston Villa games this season came in their defeat to Crystal Palace, with one decision going for and another against.

West Ham – Five overturned incidents

VAR has been involved the most in West Ham games this season. Along with last weekend’s controversial disallowed goal against Chelsea, the Hammers saw Said Benrahma’s goal against Nottingham Forest ruled out for offside. Three decisions have gone in their favour, with a Brennan Johnson goal disallowed for offside and a penalty awarded for a handball by Scott McKenna in their defeat to Forest. There was also an overturned penalty decision after Aaron Cresswell was penalised for a handball against Spurs before that was overturned on review.

Nottingham Forest – Three overturned incidents

All of the overturned decisions involving Forest came against West Ham, as detailed above.

Leicester City – Three overturned incidents

The Foxes have seen a penalty decision in their favour overturned in their loss to Arsenal while seeing a Chelsea penalty overturned and a Brighton goal disallowed in three VAR incidents this season.

Southampton – Zero overturned incidents