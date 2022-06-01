The 2019-20 Premier League season was the first to feature the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after top-flight sides voted unanimously to introduce the system.

Play-off winners Nottingham Forest will be under weekly scrutiny of the system for the first time after their promotion while Fulham and Bournemouth have experienced the video assistant during their previous seasons in the top flight.

We looked at every VAR decision over the last three seasons to see which calls teams had in their favour and the decisions that went against them to work out how the system has impacted every club.

VAR got involved on 120 occasions across the 380 Premier League games last campaign. All decisions were overturned with no referee sticking with their on-field decision after being recommended to look at the monitor. 47 of the decisions led to goals while 43 VAR calls saw goals disallowed.

After two seasons in the Premier League, Leeds United are one of three sides to have had the same number of calls go for and against them.

The system has irked and delighted fans in equal measure with some decisions made at Stockley Park still causing plenty of controversy.

Here's how every team who has played in the Premier League in the last three seasons has fared with VAR calls - starting from best to worst...

1. Brighton VAR decisions for: 25. VAR decisions against: 14. Net: +11. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Southampton VAR decisions for: 21. VAR decisions against: 15. Net: +6. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Manchester United VAR decisions for: 25. VAR decisions against: 20. Net: +5. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace VAR decisions for: 20. VAR decisions against: 15. Net: +5. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales